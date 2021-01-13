Betty White shares how she plans to celebrate her 99th birthday on Sunday

YOUNG & HUNGRY – “Young & Vegas Baby” – Gabi and Ms. Wilson share a birthday that has them feeling sad, so they head out on a girls trip with Sofia, in a new episode of Young & Hungry, MONDAY, MAY 8 (8:008:31 p.m. EDT), on Freeform. (Eric McCandless/Freeform via Getty Images) BETTY WHITE

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Comedic actress Betty White is getting ready for another trip around the sun as she turns 99 years old.

According to Entertainment Tonight, she plans to celebrate her birthday on Sunday at home in quarantine.

“You probably didn’t ask, but I’ll tell you anyway,” White said in an interview. “What am I doing for my birthday? Running a mile each morning has been curtailed by COVID, so I am working on getting ‘The Pet Set’ re-released, and feeding the two ducks who come to visit me every day.”

White starred on “The Pet Set” in the 1970s, which was produced by her late husband. The series will be released on DVD and streaming platforms on Feb. 23 for its 50th anniversary, ET reports.

“The ‘Pet Set’ is one of my favorite shows,” White said in a recent news release. “I’m thrilled it’s going to be seen again after all these years.”