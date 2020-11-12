‘Better to arrive safely, than not to arrive at all’: High Point neighborhood reporting alarming number of speeders and crashes

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Homeowners on a busy road in High Point are asking drivers to slow down.

“They have no patience. They drive way too fast,” Richard Place said.

They say drivers are speeding down Johnson Street like it’s a racetrack, not a neighborhood.

“I’m nervous for my wife and my son or my other children when they come to visit, you know we have a lot of grandchildren and they back out of the road and it’s just terrifying,” Place said.

Smashed cars and the sound of sirens are becoming all too common at the intersection of Johnson Street and Oakview Road.

On Wednesday, first responders worked a minor crash at the intersection, but a few months earlier two teens were killed in a high-speed crash at the same spot.

Police say Johnson Street is one of the top roads for crashes in the city. They’ve been ramping up enforcement in the area and neighbors are taking notice.

“You would not believe the amount of cars they pull. It is mind-boggling. I mean just left and right you hear the motorcycle siren constantly,” Place said.

The speed limit on Johnson Street is 45 mph. Police say hundreds of cars per day are traveling this road at least 15 miles over the speed limit.

“People need to slow down and take their time and they’ll get there eventually. Better to arrive safely than not to arrive at all,” Place said.