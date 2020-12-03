Better Business Bureau seeing increase in pet scams in the Triad

HIGH POINT, N.C. — With a lot of time at home and the holidays around the corner, this might seem like the perfect time to add a new pet to the family. Before you try to buy a dog or a cat online, you want to make sure you’re looking at a real deal and not a scam.

The Better Business Bureau is seeing an increase in pet scams this year, including right here in the Piedmont.

The BBB of Central and Northwest North Carolina has received 15 complaints of a pet scam so far in 2020. That’s up from the 8 that were reported last year.

The cost of these pet scams has also increased. So far this year people have lost more than $17,000 here, that’s up from about $3,100 in losses reported in 2019.

Lechelle Yates, the director of communications for the office in the Piedmont, says scammers are getting smarter.

“One of the red flags is a puppy selling for a really low price on a breed. But we’re telling people not to use only that as an indication that it could be a scam. Because the scammers are smart, they’re listening to what we tell people. So, I would also expect to see the prices climb a little for these scam puppies,” Yates said.

Yates said some scammers are also targeting victims in more ways due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some of them are claiming buyers can’t see the animal because of COVID restrictions, or they are even trying to charge more for immunizations that do not exist for the pets.

Erin McDonough from High Point reported a pet scam to the BBB office.

“It’s been a really hard year for everyone, so we thought this puppy was reduced so much, and we wanted to make her an emotional support dog,” McDonough said.

She started to notice some things were not quite right.

“English cream dachshunds go for like $1,400 and up. Buttercup was discounted at $600 and a $150 delivery fee, so that was a red flag right there,” she said.

“We always say when it looks too good to be true, ask more questions. And that’s when you start doing your homework. Ask if you can see the puppy now, but of course you can’t, because it’s fake,” Yates said.

McDonough tells FOX8 something similar happened to her.

“The thing is when I actually finally asked for a live picture, it was the same picture. The puppy had never grown. It only looked like it was professional pictures,” she said.

McDonough said the scammers also asked for her to take a picture of a $250 gift card. They wanted the rest of the money sent through the Zelle payment app.

“They were going to ship it, and the dog was ready to be shipped in three hours, and I got an email from another company saying they wanted to have a $1,500 refundable purchase for a crate. And then I told them I’m not putting out another cent, this is a scam,” she said.

“This is a big investment for a lot of people, especially right now when a lot of us have way fewer dollars than we did. So you certainly want to make sure you are buying a real puppy. You don’t want to go through the heartbreak of getting attached and then losing the puppy along with losing the money,” Yates said.

McDonough says she was heartbroken to learn the puppy was a scam, but now she wants to warn other people who might find themselves in the same position.

“I had named her Buttercup. She was already part of the family. So, I called my sister-in-law and I sobbed for two hours. Then I was like I have to report this to the BBB. Because when I finally realized it was a scam, I tried to call the number back and it was already disconnected,” she said.

McDonough lost the $250 gift card, but was able to get back the $500 the scammers tried to get from the payment app.

The Better Business Bureau says you can always check the BBB website or petscams.com to check on a potential seller to make sure it is not a scam.