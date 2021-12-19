Best kid-friendly gifts to put under the tree

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — This year, kids have plenty of toys that will help them explore their interests, get in touch with their creative sides and help them sharpen their skills, all while having loads of fun.

To lessen the load on you, here are some items that your kids will love.

Girls

There are so many unique gifts for girls out there, and it seems like new items show up in the stores, online and on Amazon every day. Whether she is a girly girl, a book worm, an artsy and creative type or every personality in between, this list is sure to include just the right Christmas gift for all ages.

Scruff-A-Luvs Cutie Cuts

Can’t have a real pet? Groom, shave, trim and pamper your plush pet to perfection with the Scruff-A-Luvs Cutie Cuts kit. It’s the full salon experience, with clips, a comb, a collar and nail polish in tow. This rendition took something we already liked and made it even better!

Thames & Kosmos Ooze Labs: Soap & Bath Bomb Lab Science Experiment Kit & Lab Setup

She can mix beauty and science together with this DIY bath bomb kit. With the manual’s help, she will act as a chemist to explore acids, bases and pH levels to concoct her soaps.

Fujifilm Instax Mini Camera

Let her be the one behind the camera for a change! She will love snapping photos of her friends and adventures with this instant camera.

Go Glam Nail Stamper

Getting creative with a manicure is a top priority. This kit will let her stamp patterns on any or all her nails and includes everything she needs to get started.

Mattel Games Pictionary Air

The classic family game gets an upgrade in this new edition. “Pictionary Air” utilizes both bodily movements and technology to capture hilarious drawings.

Easy-Bake Ultimate Oven Baking Star Edition

Sparkling gold, pink and purple accents keep the Easy-Bake oven feeling fresh and modern. If you are lucky, she might even let you take a bite of her latest culinary creation.

Boys

Whether he is into gaming, sports, computers, toys, cars, Marvel or any other bit of pop culture, boys are obsessed with, here are some ideas filled with the coolest toys and tech that make great gifts for every kind of budget.

PokemonTCG: Pokemon Battle Academy, Multicolor

As the first-ever board game adaptation of Pokémon trading cards, the Battle Academy expands on the classic fun found from the original. It comes with a two-player board, three 60-card decks, gameplay tutorial and accessories.

Over-The-Door Basketball Hoop

This compact, over-the-door-hoop will easily fit in his room or play area.

Razor Scooter

Lightweight and easy to ride, a two-wheel scooter is a just-right size for kickin’ it around the neighborhood.

Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit

Kids can build and code their very own Droid with this super cool gift.

Laser Gaming Set

Forget trips to laser tag for this handheld game for two players.

Bill Nye’s VR Science Kit

Little scientists don VR goggles for experiments in virtual and augmented reality, led by science favorite Bill Nye. Each kit comes with step-by-step videos along with lab equipment like beakers and brushes.