Best Christmas stocking stuffers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – You spent all your time hunting down the perfect gift for your loved one and it seems like there just isn’t enough time to find what you need on a budget.

Online shopping for stocking stuffers is the best way to go to beat the hustle and bustle of holiday traffic. Christmas is coming!

But don’t worry because we’ve got you covered with these stocking stuffers you can purchase for the family under $25!

VersionTech Mini Handheld Fan

Everyone has or knows that one person who is hot-natured for no apparent reason, even in winter or has a mom or grandmother going through the change. Tis the season to be comfortable, even if it means being icy like Jack Frost. Click here for more information.

Mineral Time Check Lotion by MAC Cosmetics

When they say, “babe I want Mac for Christmas,” if the word MAC is not specified in meaning, it can be assumed as a commonly confused homograph associated with MAC Cosmetics or even MacBook. But this moisturizer is great for anyone who means business when it comes to their skincare routine. With polymer technology to create the optical illusion of blurred lines and ingredients to fight against time, this lotion is formulated to help shrink the look of pores and nourish complexion with essential minerals. Click here for more information.

The Modern Witch Tarot Deck

In need of some spiritual healing from 2020? Feeling witchy?! With this 21st-century tarot card deck, you can take your magic to another level. There are 78 cards of the tarot rich with meaning archetypes like The Magician, The Empress and The Chariot which reflect our lived experiences and are a mirror into the ways we interact with the world. It has the answer to all your questions about the past, present, and future with empowering messages that will help you take whatever the next step is. Click here for more information.

True Wine Wipes Stain Removing Wipes

These wipes are for the person you know who loves their wine but also whines often about how much their favorite beverage stains their teeth. True wine wipes are dentist-approved and strong enough to get rid of any wine residue that will allow you to sip those reds without staining those pretty teeth. Click here for more information.

Jot Concentrated Coffee

Out of time to make coffee? This instant coffee is the way to go when you’re on the run. If there is an attempt to recreate your usual fabulous espresso, then it’s right here in this little bottle. If you’re worried that this coffee won’t smell lovely or be as strong as the normal look then you just need to try Jot out for yourself. Click here for more information.

Beeswax Skintone Crayons

These crayons are on Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021 list and are perfect if you are raising a toddler who’s curious about the world and the people around them. Set of eight crayons that inspire diversity from sustainably sourced beeswax, plant waxes, natural earth pigments and tones. Not to mention its paraffin, soy wax, and free of chemical fillers. Click here for more information.

Play-Doh Starter Set

In speaking of colors, this set of Play-Doh features all the fun for that busy three-year-old you know that likes to get their tiny hands into everything. Your tot can use their imagination to build, cut, roll, and shape into whatever their little heart’s desire. The kit comes in a reusable storage tote to create on the go. Click here for more information.

Spanish-to-English Flash Cards Ring

Turn your baby into a bilingual genius with these flashcards that have over 26 nouns in Spanish and English which features both languages and colorful illustration to strengthen word association. You can encourage the language of love from ages one and up which is also great for memory and matching games. Click here for more information.

Gaiam Ankle Weights

For the fit but busy mom trying to make sure she feels the burn every single step of her day. These 2.5-pound ankle weights will add resistance to her workout and dance moves. Click here for more information.

Sherpa lined Toddler Gripper Slippers

Baby, it’s cold outside, so keep your little one cozy in these festive Sherpa-lined toddler gripper slippers! The velvety material feels much better for happy feet than cold floors and makes for a great stocking stuffer. They are even slip and slide proof! Click here for more information.

Well, there you have it here is your list of the best Christmas stocking stuffers to make it a December to remember, and luckily most of them are available on Amazon.