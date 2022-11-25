BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.
What are the best Black Friday 2022 deals under $100?
Black Friday is usually the best time to pick up big-ticket items such as TVs and mattresses, but there also are deals to be had if you’re on a tighter budget.
You can actually find impressive deals on plenty of items that are less than $100. This year, we’ve noticed significant discounts on items like the Hamilton Beach Big Mouth Plus 2 Speed Juice Extractor, the JBL Tune 230 True Wireless Headphones and the Fitbit Luxe. For those on a budget, we’ve targeted six categories with the best deals for under $100 right now: trending products, tech items, kitchen and home goods, toys for the kids, fitness gear, and beauty and wellness products.
Updated: November 24, 9 p.m. PT
Trending deals from Fitbit, Hamilton Beach and more
Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker: 38% off
This stylish-looking fitness tracker can keep track of key workout and health data right from your wrist. It buzzes when you reach target heart-rate zones to help you get the most out of your workouts. It provides five days of battery life on a single charge, too.
Sold by Amazon
Hamilton Beach Big Mouth Plus 2 Speed Juice Extractor: 48% off
This compact juicer can provide healthy, fresh juice in seconds. It has an extra-large feed chute to reduce prep work and a 40-ounce juice container to make large batches. And all parts are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.
Sold by Amazon
JBL Tune 230NC True Wireless In-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones: 50% off
These wireless earbuds feature 10-millimeter drivers that deliver rich, clear sound and active noise cancellation to prevent interruptions. They also have four microphones for taking phone calls and offer up to 40 hours of battery life per charge.
Sold by Amazon
Sunny Health And Fitness Magnetic Underdesk Standing Elliptical: 34% off
Get in shape even at the office with this standing elliptical machine that fits conveniently under your desk. It doesn’t make much noise to disturb your co-workers and offers eight levels of magnetic resistance to customize your workout.
Sold by Amazon
Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: 50% off
This user-friendly Amazon tablet lets you browse the web, check email, stream videos, play games and listen to your favorite music. It also allows for hands-free Alexa use to control your smart home devices.
Sold by Amazon
Other top trending deals
- This Belif Hydrators-On-The-Go Kit is a steal at 30% off.
- The Sun Joe MJ401E-Pro Electric Mower is a great value at 10% off.
- The Tempur-Pedic Symphony Pillow is available for 51% off.
- Elevate your home cooking with this useful Meater Smart Thermometer at 20% off.
Tech deals from Apple, Samsung and more
Apple TV 4K 2nd Generation: 45% off
Stream your favorite movies and shows from Apple TV+, Netflix, Disney+ and more with this powerful streaming device. Its 4K frame rate provides sharp, fluid video, while Dolby Atmos audio offers rich, full sound. It also has a Siri remote with a touch-enabled click pad to make it easy to search for titles.
Sold by Amazon
Samsung T7 Shield 1TB Portable SSD: 38% off
This fast, compact solid-state drive boasts an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, meaning it’s highly durable. It can transfer massive files in seconds and is compatible with PCs, Macs, Androids, gaming consoles and more.
Sold by Amazon
Amazon eero 6+ Wi-Fi router: 35% off
Boost your home’s Wi-Fi speed with this high-performing router that’s super fast and reliable. It covers a large area and can support multiple devices for a busy household, too.
Sold by Amazon
Ring Stick Up Security Cam: 30% off
Protect your home with this HD security camera by Ring. It’s easy to set up and offers convenient control and alerts on your phone.
Sold by Amazon
Anker Wireless Charger: 33% off
Never run out of power for your smartphone or earbuds with this convenient wireless charger. It charges devices quickly and is compatible with many devices. The compact design doesn’t take up much space, either.
Sold by Amazon
Other top tech deals
- The Samsung BAR Plus 256-Gigabyte USB 3.1 Flash Drive is available for 56% off.
- Keep your laptop protected with this Mobile Edge SmartPack 16-Inch Laptop Backpack, on sale now for 31% off.
- The Superdanny 5-Outlet Surge Protector is available for 45% off.
- At 42% off, this iRobot Roomba j7 knows what to clean up and what to avoid in your home.
- The Blink Two-Way Doorbell provides clear imagery and crisp audio, along with the peace of mind at home. It’s discounted at 30% off.
- An entertaining and educational Fire tablet for kids is 50% off.
- Check out this handy five-outlet surge protector on sale at 45% off.
- Enjoy a range of content in stunning 4K with this popular streaming stick, now 50% off.
Home and kitchen deals from Farberware, Instant Pot and more
Farberware Classic Stainless Steel 6-Quart Stockpot with Lid: ADD TO WISHLIST
This versatile stockpot is made of heavy-duty stainless steel, so it distributes heat evenly. It’s also dishwasher-safe and oven-safe up to 350 degrees. It’s induction stovetop compatible, too.
Sold by Amazon
AcuRite Pro Humidity Meter and Thermometer: 26% off
This handy meter detects changes in temperature and humidity every 10 seconds to protect items in your home. It can sit on your tabletop or be mounted with a magnet and offers a backlight feature to make it easy to read.
Sold by Amazon
Elite Gourmet Smokeless Indoor Electric Grill: ADD TO WISHLIST
This indoor grill lets you barbecue year-round, no matter the weather. It has variable temperature controls that heat up to 450 degrees and a detachable, dishwasher-safe surface for easy cleaning.
Sold by Amazon
Furinno Go Green Home Computer Desk: 48% off
This simple, elegant computer table is made of durable medium-density composite wood and polyvinyl chloride tubes, so it can easily hold your computer or laptop. It has a storage shelf for your central processing unit and two drawers for all your office supplies. It’s easy to put together, too.
Sold by Amazon
Instant Pot Duo Plus: 38% off
Replace several appliances in your kitchen with this versatile multi-cooker. It works as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker and more, and it’s large enough to prepare meals for the whole family.
Sold by Amazon
Other top home and kitchen deals
- This set of extra-large hot beverage tumblers is on sale for 50% off.
- Grab this easy-to-clean Gotham Steel 9.5-Inch Frying Pan for 36% off.
- This Lush Decor Leah Shower Curtain with a modern floral print is available for 69% off.
- The CucinaPro 12-Inch Griddle and Crepe Maker is on sale for 16% off.
- This bamboo silverware drawer organizer is a great value at 20% off.
- At 48% off, this dish towel set is made from quality material that drys quickly.
- This versatile cube shelf can be positioned in a few different ways to suit your needs. It’s discounted at 52% for Black Friday.
- A small yet effective air purifier ideal for the bedroom at 30% off.
- Improve your sleep with this Casper foam pillow, now 30% off.
Toy deals from DC Comics, Lego and more
Melissa And Doug On the Go Water Wow! Reusable Color with Water Activity Pad: 18% off
This six-pack of activity pads features watercolor pages that children can color with the easy-to-hold water pen. Each pad has four reusable white pages that let the color show up when wet but turn back to white when dry. This set is ideal for kids aged 3 to 7.
Sold by Amazon
Gund Slumbers Premium Classic Teddy Bear: 18% off
This large, cuddly teddy bear makes a perfect gift for children ages 1 and up. It has a classic teddy bear design, with super-soft brown fur, tan accents on the chest and large paw pads. The surface is washable, so you can clean up messes with ease.
Sold by Amazon
LEGO Queer Eye Fab Five Loft: 40% off
This LEGO set for kids and adults features the Fab Five, the iconic cast of Queer Eye. With almost 1,000 pieces, it features stunning detail, cute jokes and plenty of interactive play.
Sold by Amazon
L.O.L Surprise Dolls OMG Dance Gurl: 30% off
These fun dolls don’t just provide hours of entertaining play; they give kids the opportunity to open several surprises, too. These surprises can include clothing, shoes, accessories and even stickers.; this dancing doll reveals even more under a black light.
Sold by Amazon
Other top toy deals
- This Baby Gund My First Purse Stuffed Baby Playset is an excellent value at 18% off.
- Score this Hatchimals Crystal Flyers Pink Magical Flying Pixie Toy for 24% off right now.
- This Melissa And Doug Mine to Love Boy Baby Doll is available for 11% off.
- Grab this adorable Gund Pusheen Plush Snackables Stuffed Cat with Sushi and Chopsticks for 11% off.
- This Bobike Balance Bike for toddlers is available for 41% off.
- A National Geographic Science Set appeals to those kids who like gooey and interesting experiments, at 25% off.
- A most popular card game that features tense gameplay and amusing cards is Exploding Kittens at 50% off.
- At 20% off, Iron Man fans can enjoy this Hall of Armor LEGO set that includes five minifigs.
Fitness and sports deals from Champion Sports, SereneLife and more
Champion Sports Medicine Ball: 23% off
Whether you’re a fitness beginner or an expert, this medicine ball comes in handy for plenty of exercises. Its exterior is made of synthetic leather that offers a non-slip grip to provide control over the ball. It also features premium stitching for improved durability.
Sold by Amazon
SereneLife 3-Wheel Golf Push Cart: 29% off
This push golf cart makes it easy to get your golf clubs around the course. It has a heavy-duty aluminum frame, so it can hold up to 33 pounds. It has a rear wheel brake to keep it from rolling away, too.
Sold by Amazon
New Balance Women’s Fresh Foam Running Shoes: 50% off
These sharp-looking running shoes offer plenty of cushioning and support when you’re pounding the pavement. They also provide excellent traction and shock absorption for running, walking and other activities.
Sold by Amazon
prAna Yoga Pants: 37% off
These super-soft yoga pants are stretchy and comfortable, so they move easily with your body. The material is breathable to keep you cool and machine-washable for easy cleaning.
Sold by Amazon
adidas Diablo Small Duffel Bag: 18% off
This well-sized bag has plenty of room for all the essentials you need at the gym. It has a comfortable strap that makes it easy to carry, and the material is durable enough to last for years.
Sold by Amazon
Other top fitness and sports deals
- This Yes4All Plastic Wobble Balance Board can help improve balance and core strength. Grab it now for 13% off.
- This BalanceFrom Cast Iron Weight Plate is ideal for weightlifting and cross-fit. You can get it right now for 27% off.
- Score this Everyday Essentials All-Purpose Vinyl Coated Kettlebell for 26% off.
- The ProSource Slam Ball, ideal for full-body workouts, is on sale now for 57% off.
- These Trademark Innovations Speed Training Hurdles are an excellent value at 19% off.
Beauty, health and wellness deals from Amazon
Makeup Eraser: 40% off
This reusable washcloth can remove all your makeup with only water. The material is durable enough to last up to five years and machine-washable for easy cleaning. It’s excellent for sensitive skin, too.
Sold by Amazon
Amazon Basics Daily Acne Control Cleaners: 35% off
This highly effective cleanser contains 10% benzoyl peroxide to help clear and prevent acne. Its ingredients penetrate the skin to keep fighting breakouts even after you wash. The formula is free of potentially harmful paraben and formaldehyde, too.
Sold by Amazon
LEVOIT Air Purifier: 15% off
You can keep the air in your home clean and allergen-free with this air purifier. It doesn’t make much noise and offers energy-efficient operation. The controls are user-friendly, too.
Sold by Amazon
Hot Tools Professional Gold Curling Iron: 50% off
This versatile curling iron can create voluminous curls in even the straightest hair. It heats up quickly and evenly to prevent damage to the hair. It also features a stay-cool tip to avoid burns to your scalp and fingers.
Sold by Ulta
Pure Enrichment Cool Air Humidifier: 36% off
Keep your hair and skin from getting dry and your respiratory condition from acting up this winter with this convenient humidifier. It doesn’t make much noise, so it won’t disturb you while you sleep. Its water reservoir is large to avoid frequent refilling, too.
Sold by Amazon
Other top beauty, health and wellness deals
- The Professional Blowout Brush can deliver amazing volume and lift. Grab it now for 35% off.
- The Lucky Brand Lucky You Men’s Cologne makes an excellent stocking stuffer. It’s on sale now for 40% off.
- To keep your hair soft, this Pureology Hydrate Moisturizing Shampoo is 30% off.
- The Joico Heat Hero Glossing Thermal Protector keeps you from having split ends and has your hair looking healthy for 30% off.
Keep up with the best holiday deals with BestReviews.
Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.
Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.
Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.