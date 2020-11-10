Bennett College partners with Beyoncé, Peloton to give students two years of free access to online fitness classes

GREENSBORO, N.C. — World-famous singer and performer Beyoncé is teaming up with Peloton to give a unique gift to Bennett College.

Students will have access to a free two-year digital membership to Peloton, allowing students access to live and on-demand fitness classes online.

With or without equipment, students will be able to learn from and workout with world-class instructors.

“It’s crazy right now to enter this partnership with Peloton and Beyoncé,” said Suzanne Walsh, president of Bennett College. “This is in perfect alignment with our focus on promoting health and self-care among our students. This valuable resource will help them unlock the value of lifelong habits of fitness and wellness.”

Peloton has also linked up with other colleges and universities at both the internship and undergraduate levels at Clark Atlanta University, Grambling State University, Hampton University, Howard University, Morehouse College and Morehouse School of Medicine, Spelman College, Texas Southern University and Wilberforce University.

“Peloton and I both believe that the power of music can help uplift, motivate and inspire those on their fitness journeys,” said Beyoncé. “I’ve been a Peloton member for several years, and I’m excited to partner with a company that helps people, young and old, be the best versions of themselves, in an innovative and adaptable way. I’m proud to celebrate the students at HBCUs with this donation, to encourage them to find and embrace their own wellness regimens.”

“Beyoncé’s commitment to empowerment and artistic expression is an inspiration to the entire Peloton community,” said Peloton’s Head of Music Gwen Bethel Riley. “It is a privilege to be able to work closely with her and her extraordinary team to broaden access to our platform and collaborate on incredible offerings we think our members will love.”

