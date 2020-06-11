Bennett College looking ahead to fall semester amid coronavirus pandemic

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With COVID-19 affecting black people at alarming rates, health safety is a major priority for HBCUs like Bennett College.

After spending a lot of time and resources reviving the school during this transition period, leaders are refocusing on the virus.

“This is no joke,” President Suzanne Walsh said.

There’s a lot of questions that are still needing answers.

“Do we have enough access to testing? In the spring we ordered 10 test kits and we received one. Do we have the ability to isolate and/or quarantine and treat,” Walsh said.

With 226 students enrolled at Bennett College, the safety of students goes beyond social distancing in the classroom.

“Our student to faculty ratios 5 to 1 so super easy,” Walsh said.

But what about the dorms and in the cafeteria? Those plans still need a lot of work. Walsh and her team are working through whether students will be learning remotely or in person this fall.

“We do have a larger portion of faculty students and staff that have those underlying vulnerabilities — like are we ready,” Walsh said.

Coronavirus has already affected student enrollment and finances at many colleges and universities across the country. USA Today reported that HBCUs have struggled the most to recover.

“Those issues in some ways are exacerbated but we were prepared because these are the things we’ve been focused on,” Walsh said.

The transition period Bennett College juggled last year helped them plan to react to the pandemic.

“It gives us an opportunity to say well there are some things that we need to work towards maybe for fall of 2021 but now we’re going to bring that forward,” Walsh said.

New partnerships with programs like Sophia Learning provides Bennett students access to free summer classes. Federal funding has kept its finances afloat.

“The CARES ACT has been really helpful. We were running in the black before COVID so this just allowed us to stay there because we weren’t sure. We really weren’t sure what’s going to happe,” Walsh said.

Walsh has been meeting with the board of trustees and health officials to decide what’s best for students this upcoming semester.

FOX8 also asked Walsh for an update on the lawsuit with SACS, involving the college’s accreditation. That is still ongoing. We were also told they’ll have a site visit in the coming weeks from another accrediting agency.