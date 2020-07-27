Ben & Jerry’s Black-owned ice cream shops in NC offer free scoop to customers with donation to WE ARE

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ben & Jerry’s Black-owned shops in North Carolina are offering a free scoop to customers who make a donation to WE ARE, a North Carolina anti-racist education organization.

“We’ve always led with our values at Ben & Jerry’s,” said Antonio McBroom, co-owner of the Scoop Shops in Greensboro and five other shops throughout the Sun Belt. “The work we’ve done on criminal justice reform and systemic racism over the last five years has been incredibly meaningful to us and to our team.”

McBroom is part of a franchise leadership team that is 90% people of color, according to Ben & Jerry’s.

Customers are invited to make a donation to WE ARE in store or provide proof of an online donation in exchange for a free scoop.