Beloved UNCG K9 officer gets hero’s sendoff

GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Wednesday, UNCG police said goodbye to a beloved member of the force with a hero’s sendoff.

K9 Officer Tinkerbell captured the hearts of many people in the Piedmont Triad in 2018 after battling a collapsed lung.

Thousands of dollars were raised to get him proper treatment, and FOX8 was there when he headed back to work.

The department says Tinkerbell’s health was declining, so on Wednesday, neighboring departments and their K9 officers showed up to Tink’s final appointment.

They formed a corridor of lights to show their support.

“It’s like losing a family member. So it’s very sad around our department today…we have move in going on, so we’re busy with that,” said Sgt. Joseph Whitaker. “A lot of officers that want to be here couldn’t be because we have a job to do. We’re going to be here for each other and support each other through this hard time.”

Tinkerbell was on the force for eight years.