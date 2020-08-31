Beloved officer killed after suspect stole patrol car, ran him over with it, police say

A photo provided by Tohono O’odham police shows Officer Bryan Brown, who was killed Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, by a suspect who authorities say stole his patrol vehicle and ran him over with it. The tribal nation released a statement Friday evening saying Brown dedicated his life to his country and his community. (Tohono O’odham police via AP)

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Tohono O’odham community is mourning the loss of a veteran police officer who was killed Thursday by a suspect who authorities say stole his patrol vehicle and ran him over with it.

The tribal nation released a statement Friday evening saying Officer Bryan Brown dedicated his life to his country and his community.

“We are grateful for his selfless dedication to serving and protecting our communities. His commitment made us all safer,” Chairman Ned Norris Jr. said in the statement.

According to a report by the Arizona Daily Star, Brown had responded to a call at a casino near Why, Arizona, when he encountered Carlos Maximilliano Galvan.

Police allege Galvan stole Brown’s patrol car, left, hit a Border Patrol vehicle and came back, striking Brown with the car.

Galvan faces murder and assault charges in federal court. He told investigators he was high on meth and had been awake for days.

Brown, whose age was not released, was born in Washington state and served in the U.S. Army for eight years and as a civilian for three years.

He had been a Tohono O’odham police officer for 19 years and had served as a school resource officer for the last 10.

Brown was “much loved by students, parents and faculty,” according to the Tohono O’odham statement.

Brown is survived by his wife, seven children, four stepchildren, eight grandchildren, seven siblings and his father.