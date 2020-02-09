Beloved K-9 gets emotional sendoff, ice cream sandwich on last day on the job

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORRO VALLEY, Ariz. — A beloved “top dog” at an Arizona police department is retiring and got a heartwarming sendoff.

Bruno is a Belgian Malinois who certified in patrol tactics and narcotics detection. His career with the Oro Valley Police Department spans seven human years.

The police department posted a video of Bruno’s last day on the job, which can be seen above.

The K-9’s accomplishments include sniffing out nearly a million dollar’s worth of drugs, and keeping his handler safe.

His reward? An ice cream sandwich and some belly rubs.

Bruno also got a “last call” from the dispatcher, who said over the police radio: “Thank you for all your hard work and for making sure your handler got some safe every night. You can now chase rabbits instead of bad guys.”

The video of the sweet sendoff has gone viral.