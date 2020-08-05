Before-and-after photos show destruction on North Carolina coast caused by Hurricane Isaias

Isaias slammed into North Carolina late Monday night, bringing coastal and inland flooding.
Isaias reached sustained winds of 85 mph and became a Category 1 hurricane before reaching land around 11:10 p.m. ET near Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, according to the National Hurricane Center. It was downgraded to a tropical storm early Tuesday morning, with maximum sustained winds down to 70 mph.
These before-and-after images capture the extent of the damage in Wrightsville Beach, Southport Marina, Driftwood Drive in Ocean Isle and long Beach on Oak Island.