Beekeeping catching buzz in Randolph County as more people take up hobby amid pandemic

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Spring is the time of year many people plant flowers and even some vegetables. It’s also the perfect season to start a beehive.

The number of people interested in beekeeping has been on the rise since the pandemic started a year ago.

John Pledger owns Triad Bee Supply. He says since last March, he’s seen a 25% increase in his business. Much of that business is from first time beekeepers.

He says more people have the time at home to start a new hobby like beekeeping.

He says the increased interest comes at a good time. The honeybee population in the United States has been steadily declining over the past four decades from around 10 million colonies to just two million.

“It doesn’t take a whole lot to get started, but you do have to do some work with bees,” Pledger said. “It will cost you anywhere from $400 to $600 to get started, depending on how elaborate you get with your equipment.”

Pledger sells the equipment and bees at his shop in Randolph County. He says now through May is the best time of year to start a hive.