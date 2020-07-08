Beekeeper offers free classes to promote inclusion in the industry

LEWISVILLE, N.C. — A Lewisville beekeeper is offering a series of free classes to marginalized communities to promote inclusion in the field.

Nate Harmon operates an apiary in Forsyth County, and explained the beekeeping industry typically doesn’t reflect diversity in the community.

“(It’s) normally a very wealthy, white male activity, and I’d like to see some more diversity,” he said. “I think there’s a lot of people who are really interested in beekeeping who maybe don’t have a chance to explore that area”

Participant Susan Long attended Harmon’s first course. She hopes to build up a small homestead and garden and said she has been looking forward to learning more about beekeeping.

“I really wanted a hands-on class, I’ve been watching some YouTube videos and reading about it, but touching it seeing it up close, that’s priceless,” Long said. “Even though it was something I’d been wanting to do, it wasn’t in my budget at this time to take a class, or even take an online class because I looked into that also.”

Harmon showed a handful of people how to care for bees and use smoke to calm the hive. His classes cover basic beekeeping and cater to beginners.

“Beekeeping is one of those things that’s kind of rare, it’s symbiotic, so the bees help out the people, the people help out the bees,” he said.

Harmon hopes the ongoing courses will help eliminate some of the barriers to caring for a hive or launching a small business.

“The more people we have trying it out, the more people we have experimenting with new ideas, I think it can only result in better beekeeping,” he said.

“The more that we see that beekeeping is for everybody, is accessible to everybody, more people will start to do it,” Long said.

To learn more, you can reach Harmon at noblebeeapiary@gmail.com.