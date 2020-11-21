Beech Mountain Resort makes list of 21 best ski resorts in the U.S.

Beech Mountain Resort in the North Carolina mountains made U.S. News & World Report’s list of the 21 best ski resorts in the United States.

The Watauga County resort is about a 2.5-hour drive from the Triad.

“The Blue Ridge Mountains make for some of the best skiing in the South, and the Beech Mountain Resort is the perfect place to see why,” U.S. News & World Report said.

For more information about Beech Mountain Resort, click here.

To see U.S. News & World Report’s full list, click here.