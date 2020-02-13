Beagle rescued after getting stuck underground inside buried vehicle in Virginia

Crews rescued an elderly beagle after he managed to find himself stuck inside a buried vehicle. (Franklin County VA Animal Control and Shelter/Facebook)

Crews rescued an elderly beagle after he managed to find himself stuck inside a buried vehicle. (Franklin County VA Animal Control and Shelter/Facebook)

Crews rescued an elderly beagle after he managed to find himself stuck inside a buried vehicle. (Franklin County VA Animal Control and Shelter/Facebook)

Crews rescued an elderly beagle after he managed to find himself stuck inside a buried vehicle. (Franklin County VA Animal Control and Shelter/Facebook)

Crews rescued an elderly beagle after he managed to find himself stuck inside a buried vehicle. (Franklin County VA Animal Control and Shelter/Facebook)

Crews rescued an elderly beagle after he managed to find himself stuck inside a buried vehicle. (Franklin County VA Animal Control and Shelter/Facebook)

Crews rescued an elderly beagle after he managed to find himself stuck inside a buried vehicle. (Franklin County VA Animal Control and Shelter/Facebook)

Crews rescued an elderly beagle after he managed to find himself stuck inside a buried vehicle. (Franklin County VA Animal Control and Shelter/Facebook)

Crews rescued an elderly beagle after he managed to find himself stuck inside a buried vehicle. (Franklin County VA Animal Control and Shelter/Facebook)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. — One beagle managed to find himself between a rock and a hard place.

Franklin County Animal Control and Shelter in Virginia shared photos of “sweet elderly Henry” after he got himself stuck in a buried vehicle, and they documented the whole rescue.

“He was doing what any curious rabbit chasing beagle does. He managed to chase something in a hole on his property which turned out to be a buried, old, abandoned vehicle,” the shelter said.

Henry was out on a potty break when he squirmed his way so deep into the mangled metal that he couldn’t get himself out.

When he didn’t come back, his family went out searching for him.

That’s when they heard barking beneath the ground.

They called in animal control, and animal control called in the Fork Mountain Fire Department and Franklin County Public Safety.

Crews were able to dig down and bend the metal to create an opening for Henry.

“Happy to say Henry is fine!” the shelter wrote on Facebook. “He did not experience any pain during the rescue, just a little cold, thirsty and tired! He was taken in the house to his favorite bed in front of the fireplace.”

The shelter gave special recognition to ACO B. Lamm, ACO J. Custer, ACO C. Brooks, Frankling County Public Safety Med 1-8 Doug O’Neal and the Fork Mountain Fire Department volunteers.