BB&T Ballpark renamed Truist Stadium, soon to sport ‘Truist Purple’ coloring

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It’s the same baseball park you know and love, but now’s it’s got a fresh, new name.

On Thursday, Trust Bank and the Winston-Salem Dash announced that BB&T Ballpark will be renamed Truist Stadium.

The stadium plans to continue to offer a place for the community to gather for safe, fun and affordable entertainment, according to a news release.

The stadium will sport the signature Truist Purple coloring, as well as the brand’s logo. They expect the brand transition to finish by the end of the summer.

“Truist is very committed to the Winston-Salem and the Triad region. We’ve had an excellent partnership with the Winston-Salem Dash over the past 10 years as BB&T and we look forward to continuing our legacy with them as Truist,” said Cantey Alexander, Triad Regional President for Truist.

“Truist Stadium remains a great family-friendly destination in the community. Some of the best memories I’ve had with my daughters have been while attending games at the ballpark.”

“For the past decade BB&T Ballpark has served as a prime example of BB&T’s commitment to making our community an enjoyable place to live, work, and play,” said C.J. Johnson, President of the Winston-Salem Dash. “We are thrilled to transition to a new chapter of creating memories at Truist Stadium.”

The beginning of the 2020 season was delayed indefinitely as the nation continues its battle against the coronavirus pandemic.