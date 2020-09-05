Battleship North Carolina reopens under Phase 2.5

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The Battleship North Carolina reopened on Saturday under Phase 2.5 of easing restrictions, according to a statement on the Battleship North Carolina website.

The full statement is provided below:

“Under Phase 2.5 of Governor Cooper’s plan to ease COVID-19 restrictions, the Battleship will welcome visitors to the full public tour route starting Saturday, September 5.

Procedures remain in place to help ensure the safety of staff and visitors, including

Offering only self-guided tours of the full public tour route.

Requiring visitors to wear a cloth mask over their nose and mouth. Non-medical masks, bandanas or scarves may be worn.

Limiting the number of visitors allowed in the gift shop and closing the visitors center.

Welcoming only non-cash (credit card) payments.

Providing hand sanitizer and hand-washing facilities.

Cleaning high-touch public areas and restrooms frequently.

Using protective barriers at sales desks.

Adult admission will be $14, with visitors offered the group, child, military or ADA rate as applicable.

Operating hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day, last ticket sold at 4 p.m.

Visitors are encouraged to follow the “Three Ws” as outlined by the N.C. Dept. of Health and Human Services – WEAR a cloth mask over your nose and mouth; WAIT at least six feet apart and avoid close contact; and WASH your hands or use hand sanitizer. If you are experiencing symptoms of illness, we ask that you postpone your visit.”