Battleship North Carolina reopens under Phase 2.5

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The Battleship North Carolina reopened on Saturday under Phase 2.5 of easing restrictions, according to a statement on the Battleship North Carolina website.

The full statement is provided below:

“Under Phase 2.5 of Governor Cooper’s plan to ease COVID-19 restrictions, the Battleship will welcome visitors to the full public tour route starting Saturday, September 5.

Procedures remain in place to help ensure the safety of staff and visitors, including

  • Offering only self-guided tours of the full public tour route.
  • Requiring visitors to wear a cloth mask over their nose and mouth. Non-medical masks, bandanas or scarves may be worn.
  • Limiting the number of visitors allowed in the gift shop and closing the visitors center.
  • Welcoming only non-cash (credit card) payments.
  • Providing hand sanitizer and hand-washing facilities.
  • Cleaning high-touch public areas and restrooms frequently.
  • Using protective barriers at sales desks.

Adult admission will be $14, with visitors offered the group, child, military or ADA rate as applicable.

Operating hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day, last ticket sold at 4 p.m.

Visitors are encouraged to follow the “Three Ws” as outlined by the N.C. Dept. of Health and Human Services – WEAR a cloth mask over your nose and mouth; WAIT at least six feet apart and avoid close contact; and WASH your hands or use hand sanitizer. If you are experiencing symptoms of illness, we ask that you postpone your visit.”

