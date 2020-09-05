Battleship North Carolina reopens under Phase 2.5

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The Battleship North Carolina reopened on Saturday under Phase 2.5 of easing restrictions, according to a statement on the Battleship North Carolina website.
The full statement is provided below:
“Under Phase 2.5 of Governor Cooper’s plan to ease COVID-19 restrictions, the Battleship will welcome visitors to the full public tour route starting Saturday, September 5.
Procedures remain in place to help ensure the safety of staff and visitors, including
- Offering only self-guided tours of the full public tour route.
- Requiring visitors to wear a cloth mask over their nose and mouth. Non-medical masks, bandanas or scarves may be worn.
- Limiting the number of visitors allowed in the gift shop and closing the visitors center.
- Welcoming only non-cash (credit card) payments.
- Providing hand sanitizer and hand-washing facilities.
- Cleaning high-touch public areas and restrooms frequently.
- Using protective barriers at sales desks.
Adult admission will be $14, with visitors offered the group, child, military or ADA rate as applicable.
Operating hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day, last ticket sold at 4 p.m.
Visitors are encouraged to follow the “Three Ws” as outlined by the N.C. Dept. of Health and Human Services – WEAR a cloth mask over your nose and mouth; WAIT at least six feet apart and avoid close contact; and WASH your hands or use hand sanitizer. If you are experiencing symptoms of illness, we ask that you postpone your visit.”