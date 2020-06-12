Basketball star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s son arrested after allegedly stabbing neighbor

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 26: NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar looks on during the game between the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum on October 26, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. — The son of Lakers star player Kareem Abudl-Jabbar was arrested after deputies say he stabbed his neighbor, according to KTLA.

At about 10 p.m. Tuesday, the neighbor of Adam Abdul-Jabbar, 28, suffered multiple injuries in a stabbing.

The neighbor was able to get to the hospital on his own and is expected to survive.

Adam Abdul-Jabbar was arrested and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, KTLA reports.

He posted bail and was released later that day.

Deputies say they are not releasing a booking photo.