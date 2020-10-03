Bars reopen under phase 3; local movie theaters prepare to open

GREENSBORO, N.C. — At 5 p.m. Friday, we began Phase 3 of Governor Roy Cooper’s executive order.

Movie theaters, stadiums and bars can now legally open to a limited capacity.

“We’ve been scrambling to get back in touch with staff, to get back in touch with our facilities team to make sure the facility is ready to go and that we have movies to show,” said Bart Ortiz, owner of RED Cinemas in Greensboro.

Ortiz has kept his team on stand-by since March — waiting for the day they could re-open. In the past seven months, Ortiz has added Plexiglas to the counters, touchless hand sanitizer stations and foot pedals on theater doors to avoid touching handles. He doesn’t plan on opening Friday but hopes to as soon as the theater passes its building inspections.

“Now we’re hustling to get those last little bits in place,” Ortiz said.

Under Phase 3, each auditorium can have 30 percent of its total capacity. For Ortiz’s theater that means each room is capped at 10 to 36 people.

“We also have people that will be inside the auditorium to help manage the seating process and monitor mask usage throughout,” Ortiz said.

For bar owners like Blake Stewart at Fair Witness in Winston-Salem, he’s planning on opening Thursday for a trial run. The bar can serve up to 21 people under Phase 3.

“We’re doing this because we feel we certainly have enough space even we have like 70 linear feet in some cases that’s 8-feet-wide,” Stewart said.

While bars can open, the 11 p.m. alcohol curfew still applies.

Some movie theaters are waiting another week to welcome people back.