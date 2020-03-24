Barber shops and salons busy in the Triad ahead of governor’s closure deadline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Barber shops and beauty salons were busy across the Piedmont as people raced to beat the governor's closure deadline.

Hair salons along with other businesses like gyms, movie theaters, sweepstakes lounges and bowling alleys have to close at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Michelle Pearl owns Beckoning Salon and Spa in High Point. She normally spends a lot of time at her spa. Now she is even more prepared to work long hours before she has to close.

"I had to get product and that's a new ballgame too because you have to call in your order then you have to pick it up," Pearl said.

Pearl's phone began ringing almost immediately when Gov. Roy Cooper announced his order to slow the spread of the coronavirus by closing the shops. She will be able to work in her clients before the 5 p.m. Wednesday deadline. She understands why the governor made his decision.

"I don't want to be sick. I don't want to take it home to my kiddos or anyone else," Pearl said.

But the new rule will sting.

"It hurts," added Pearl. "No work, no money. I will be at home doing some painting and home projects."

Meanwhile in Greensboro, Tiffany Morrison, of Tiffany LaShay Styling Studio, is working on her day off to fit in her clients.

"I rescheduled for today. I am glad she was able to fit me in," said one of Morrison's clients.

Morrison said he goal is to make sure he clients look good, not only for the moment, but for several weeks.

"Right now I am pushing most of my clients to go into a protective style that will not compromise the integrity of the hair. A style they can treat and maintain at home," Morrison said.

And when the deadline strikes on Wednesday, Morrison will close up shop and begin thinking about the next step.

"After tomorrow evening, for one I will believe in God for provision and I will take the rest of this time to come up with more creative ways to come back stronger with my business and offer more to my clients," Morrison said.

The North Carolina Board of Cosmetic Art Examiners advised barber shops, beauty salons and nail salons to prepare to be closed for at least 30 days. Under the governor's order, a barber or stylist can not visit your home to provide a service. Violating the order is a misdemeanor.