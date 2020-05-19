Bandwidth company Segra acquires High Point-based NorthState

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Segra, one of the largest fiber infrastructure bandwidth companies in the eastern United States, on Tuesday announced it has acquired NorthState, according to a news release.

The acquisition expands Segra’s fiber network by nearly 3,000 miles and brings Segra’s service and and product offerings to NorthState’s customers.

“The Segra team will build on NorthState’s success by focusing on serving the customer first,” said Tim Biltz, chief executive officer of Segra. “The acquisition furthers the delivery of a robust set of products, an expanded state-of-the art fiber network, and a superior service experience to all customers throughout our expanded service area.”

The close of the transaction also marks the transition of Royster Tucker III from his longtime position as NorthState’s president and CEO.

“We’re all grateful to Royster for his leadership,” Biltz said. “His commitment to his company’s customers, employees and shareholders created a great company.”

“I have the utmost respect for Segra’s leadership and for the exceptional reputation they have earned in our industry,” Tucker said. “As we transition our company, I have complete confidence that our customers will continue to receive outstanding service and the premium technologies they depend on in business and life.”

Under the terms of the acquisition, NorthState shareholders will receive $80 in cash for each share of NorthState common stock they hold. Due to the completion of the transaction, such shares are no longer trading on the OTC Pink Market.

