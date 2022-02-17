Ban of Pulitzer Prize-winning book about Holocaust ‘is how fascism begins,’ Wake Forest University historian says

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — When Art Spiegelman’s graphic novel “Maus” was banned by the McMinn County, Tennessee, school board, sales of the book rocketed across the country, leaving bookstores scrambling to keep up with the demand.

However, for literary advocates, historians and experts alike, the ban presented a red flag about a surge to ban certain books in schools in the United States.

“One of the very first acts of the Nazis when they got into power was they banned books,” said Dr. Barry Trachtenberg, Rubin presidential chair of Jewish History at Wake Forest University.

Trachtenberg believes the impact of the Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel has changed since the release of “Maus” volume I, “My Father Bleeds History” in 1986.

“When it first came out, there was actually quite a bit of controversy and scandal over the work because people were saying, ‘how can you write comic books about the Holocaust,’” Trachtenberg detailed. “As people began to read it, and to understand what Spiegelman was trying to contend with in the work, they realized this was a valuable tool for people to understand this trauma.”

“Maus,” which covers several important topics – the Holocaust, death, hatred, immigrant experiences in America and relationships between parents and their children to name a few – details Spiegelman’s parents’ experiences growing up in Poland, falling in love and ultimately experiencing the traumas of the Holocaust.

“Jews are depicted as mice. The Germans are depicted as cats. Poles are depicted as pigs, and Americans are depicted as dogs,” Trachtenberg added.

According to minutes from a McMinn County School Board meeting, the novel was banned because of “inappropriate language” and an illustration of a nude woman.

“And there’s a couple instances where the prisoners – after being brought to a concentration camp – have been stripped down, and so there’s naked bodies that are displayed. But we should add, these are mice that are being displayed. These are not pornographic scenes. These are not sexually explicit scenes,” Trachtenberg said. “We can’t sanitize it and still be teaching about the Holocaust, and the truth is, I think that’s the point.”

Trachtenberg is part of a group of scholars who believe the school board’s actions were prompted by an agenda beyond curse words and a drawing of a naked mouse.

“I think the point of the school board and their defenders is that they don’t want the true history of the Holocaust to be taught any longer, and it’s in part, I think, because of all the different ways the Holocaust gets used in our present society,” he theorized.

At Scuppernong Books in Greensboro, late winter tends to be a bit of a slow season. Still, “Maus” sold out quickly, and the store is just now getting restocked.

“This book has been read for all these decades and with great respect and admiration,” said Scuppernong co-owner Brian Lampkin.

Near the front of the store, to the right of the cash register, there are several books stacked alongside one another, each with a buyer assigned to them, waiting to be picked up. Copies of “Maus” comprised much of that group.

“The book is much loved. You know before the censorship,” Lampkin added.

The ban has prompted businesses across the country to donate the book. Educators are also looking at ways to bring the lessons “Maus” contains to the students in McMinn County.

Dr. Scott Denham, Dana professor of German Studies and Global Literary Theory chair at Davidson College, is offering a course on “Maus” specifically for those students.

“The book fits into the TN curriculum well and was the centerpiece of the unit the teachers had planned,” Denham said. “Taking out the book effectively removes teaching the Holocaust for those students this year.”

Denham expressed hope that others who are experts and experienced teachers will follow suit, offering free courses on other books school boards are trying to ban.

“The kids can handle difficult material,” he added. “Teachers can teach difficult material. Let them do it. If an ideological school board interferes in that student-teacher learning community, maybe others can offer temporary help.”

Denham breaks the bans down to a power grab stemming from a political agenda.

“The kind of right-wing book banning we see here is nothing new,” he said. “It also never works.”

“These bans go very far back. You know, the diary of Anne Frank has been banned at different times for being too sexually explicit,” Trachtenberg detailed.

“The danger is if you bend towards the will of a certain parent group, when do you stop,” Lampkin questioned.

To objectors of the ban, it resembles the beginnings of a more sinister objective.

“I think that’s just terribly dangerous, and the truth is this is how fascism begins. It doesn’t begin from the top down where a leader just goes in and makes sweeping changes in society. It happens in these small, insidious ways,” Trachtenberg said.

“In the extreme it leads to authoritarian culture, right? It leads to the burning of books, which is happening again. It seems extraordinary that we can be talking about this,” Lampkin added.

As both men also point out, the most groundbreaking literature tends to be the most heavily censored.

“Often it is about political authoritarianism like 1984 or Animal Farm. These are books that are directly addressing censorship,” Lampkin said.

Every year, typically in September, a nationwide event called Banned Books Week takes place, where groups often gather to read passages from books which have been banned. Scuppernong Books is a regular participant. This year, the event is planned for the week of Sep. 18.

“We’ve seen this before,” Trachtenberg said. “We have to just push back against it.”