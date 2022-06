(WGHP) — An NFL player has died at 26.

Ian Rapoport, an NFL Insider, tweeted about the LB’s death Wednesday morning.

The tweet includes a statement from Ferguson’s agent that reads: “It’s with great sadness that we announce the passing of Baltimore Ravens LB Jaylon Ferguson. The family asks for your prayers and privacy during this trying time.”

The Baltimore Ravens tweeted about the loss of their player, calling him a “kind, respectful young man with a big smile and an infectious personality.”