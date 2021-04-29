Ballistic helmet likely saved Boone police officer’s life during deadly Watauga County standoff

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A ballistic helmet likely saved the life of a Boone police officer during the deadly standoff in Watauga County on Wednesday.

K-9 Deputy Logan Fox and Sgt. Chris Ward were responding to a home off Hardaman Circle for a welfare check at 9:44 a.m. Wednesday.

They were trying to find someone who didn’t show up for work on Wednesday. Both were fatally shot when they entered the home.

During an initial rescue attempt of the deputies, one Boone police officer was hit by gunfire. The Boone officer was protected by his ballistic helmet and was uninjured, according to the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office released a picture of the officer’s helmet, showing where a bullet made impact.

Boone police officer’s helmet showing where bullet struck. (WCSO)

Authorities have not released the name of the Boone police officer.

Isaac Alton Barnes, 32, is suspected of killing Fox, 25, Ward, 36, Michelle Annette Ligon, 61, and George Wyatt Ligon, 58.

Barnes, who was the son and stepson of Michelle and George Ligon, also died at the scene.

Fox was a two-year veteran of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. He was a K-9 officer who handled Watauga County Sheriff’s Office K-9 “Raven.”

Ward was an eight-year veteran in the field of law enforcement. He married his high school sweetheart and was a father of two, ages 19 and 5.

GoFundMe accounts have been set up for the families of Fox and Ward.

The investigation is ongoing.