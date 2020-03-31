‘Bad Wig Bandit’ accused in several North Carolina robberies captured in Georgia

Patrick Alexander (FBI – Atlanta)

Surveillance photo (Courtesy: WJZY)

Surveillance photo (Courtesy: WJZY)

Surveillance photo (Courtesy: WJZY)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — A man who became known as the ‘Bad Wig Bandit’ and evaded authorities for months following several Charlotte-area bank and convenience store robberies has been captured in Georgia, according to the FBI.

Patrick Alexander, 30, was taken into custody at Fort Benning, Georgia, on Monday, March 30, when he attempted to enter the installation.

When Military Police ran his identification, which is standard procedure to enter a military installation, an active robbery warrant was discovered.

Alexander is currently facing one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon related to the Charlotte convenience store robbery and one count of common law robbery for the Huntersville bank robbery.

He is currently being held at the Muscogee County Jail in Columbus, Georgia.

Alexander is a suspect in the following robberies in North Carolina:

December 13, 2019- BB&T Bank 16710 Northcross Drive, Huntersville

January 7, 2020- New Horizon Bank 6440 Wilkinson Boulevard, Belmont

January 7, 2020- Wells Fargo 403 Cox Road, Gastonia

January 16, 2020- BB&T Bank 100 Dana Road, Hendersonville

January 23, 2020- Circle K 100 Red Roof Road, Charlotte

The FBI, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the Huntersville Police Department, the Belmont Police Department, the Gastonia Police Department, and the Hendersonville Police Department are continuing to investigate. Additional charges are likely. FBI Atlanta assisted in this investigation.