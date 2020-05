After a double dose of Darlington, we’re home sweet home in Charlotte for one of racing’s crown jewel races.

FOX8’s Kevin Connolly and Danny Harnden hosted a NASCAR special ahead of the Coca-Cola 600 this Sunday to get fans ready to enjoy the legendary race.

Denny Hamlin won NASCAR’s first Wednesday race since 1984 when rain stopped the event with 20 laps remaining at Darlington Raceway.