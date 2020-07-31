Back-to-school season is right around the corner, which means we need your help to Stuff the Bus!

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) -- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell released the GOP coronavirus aid plan this week which included a second round of stimulus checks. While many Americans will welcome news of another direct payment, it could be a while before you see the cash.

McConnell's $1 trillion HEALS Act proposal was in stark contrast to a $3 trillion package previously approved by House Democrats. As you might imagine, there have been extensive negotiations to get both sides of the aisle agree on the next round of relief. As of Friday morning, lawmakers seemed no closer to settling on a single plan despite sweeping agreement among Washington's top power players that Congress must pass further relief in coming days and weeks.