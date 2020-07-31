Back-to-school season is right around the corner, which means we need your help to Stuff the Bus!

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Join FOX8 for this year’s Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7.

You can donate at these Walmart locations:

Monday, Aug. 3
121 W. Elmsley St.
Greensboro

Tuesday, Aug. 4
160 Lowes Blvd.
Lexington, NC

Wednesday, Aug. 5
1130 S. Main St.
Kernersville, NC

Thursday, Aug. 6
2710 Main St.
High Point

Friday, Aug. 7
3141 Garden St.
Burlington

Items in need of donation:

No. 2 pencils
Glue sticks
Erasers
Pencil Boxes
Boxes of tissues
Washable markers
Book bag/back pack
Hand sanitizer
3-ring binders
Pencil Boxes
Colored pencils
Highlighters
Loose-leaf notebook paper
Pocket folders
Rulers

Stuff the Bus is sponsored by FOX8 and the Antique Market Place.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter