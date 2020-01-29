Baby still missing after suspect from Florida Amber Alert found dead

Andrew Caballeiro (left), a 1-week-old boy, is missing. Investigators believe he may be with Ernesto Caballeiro (right).

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The father who went missing with his newborn son, after three women were found dead inside his home, has been found dead, WFLA reports.

Ernesto Caballeiro was found dead Wednesday afternoon in Pasco County.

At about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Miami-Dade police responded to a home on the 21900 block of Southwest 187th Avenue in Miami.

At the scene, officers found three women dead with gunshot wounds.

Caballeiro’s son Andrew Caballiero has not been located and a search is still underway for the child.

PLEASE SHARE! #FLAMBER Alert for Andrew Caballeiro, 1 week old male, last seen Miami. May be w Ernesto Caballeiro, 49 yo male, 5'7", 240lbs. 2001 White Chevy Express, FL tag HETY13. DO NOT APPROACH. Contact law enforcement immediately. Call Miami-Dade PD at 305-471-2400 or 911. pic.twitter.com/FIJxjubR1T — FDLE (@fdlepio) January 29, 2020

28.323242 -82.43194