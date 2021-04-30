Baby killed, firefighter burned in house fire in SC

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Spartanburg Fire Department responded Friday morning to a deadly house fire.

The fire department tweeted at 9:31 a.m. that firefighters responded to a home on Arch Street.

A baby was trapped inside of the home and died at the scene, according to the Spartanburg City Professional Firefighters Association.

As a firefighter was trying to rescue the baby, they were burned and later taken to the hospital.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.

We’ll update this story as information becomes available.

