TUSCON, Ariz. -- There's a new addition at Tuscon's Reid Park Zoo: a baby elephant.

She weighs 295 pounds.

Zoo officials say the calf is healthy, standing up and nursing.

Her mother, Semba, had no complications after her 22-month pregnancy.

The zoo now has six elephants in their herd.

The new baby elephant will spend time with her parents, brother and sister this week.