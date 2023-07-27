GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Awoo Coffee opened in Greensboro on 236 Elm St. in June, and its mascot Fyodor celebrated his birthday at the shop on Wednesday.

But Fyodor is more than just its mascot. He’s the spirit of the shop.

His owner Ben Davoudi says Fyodor was an inspiration for how he wanted the atmosphere at the cafe to be.

The 4-year-old solid white husky’s friendliness is apparent right when you meet him, and Davoudi says he’s never met a stranger.

Davoudi believes people need to reconnect personally and talk to each other and take breaks from technology to do so.

“I am inspired by his friendliness and how kind he is to people so … Awoo … is the place for people to just come in and have a good day and then have a good time talking to my employees,” he said.

Davoudi and Fyodor, who visits the coffee shop occasionally, are both happy to be a part of downtown Greensboro and hope people will give the new shop a try.

Fyodor recommends whipped cream.