Award-winning filmmaker Michael Apted, director of ‘Critical Condition’ which was filmed in High Point, dies at 73

Award-winning filmmaker Michael Apted, the director of the 1987 comedy “Critical Condition,” which was filmed in High Point, has died at the age of 73.

The Piedmont Triad Film Commission released the following on Apted’s passing:

The Piedmont Triad Film Commission is saddened by the news of the passing of Director Michael Apted. He made a big impression and economic impact on filmmaking in North Carolina filming two feature films in our state.

Apted filmed “Critical Condition” in High Point in 1986, starring Richard Pryor. It was one of the first major feature films to shoot in the Piedmont Triad region. Their main site for filming was the former High Point hospital that was demolished after the completion of the current High Point Regional hospital. They hired hundreds of locals to work as production assistants and in other positions behind the scenes including extras. The production spent at least 7 of their total 14 million dollar budget locally on hotel accommodations, hiring crew, rental cars, catering, purchasing hardware and lumber for building sets, location site rentals, purchasing props and wardrobe, and a myriad of other support businesses making a huge economic impact on the region in a short amount of time.

Apted came back to NC in 1993 to direct the feature film “Nell” in Western NC, starring Jodie Foster. Foster was nominated for an Academy Award and won a Screen Actor Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role.

Other films that Michael Apted directed included “Coal Miner’s Daughter” which earned Sissy Spacek an Academy Award, “Gorilla’s in the Mist”, and the James Bond film “The World is Not Enough.”