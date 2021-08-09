Average grocery store, restaurant worker pay tops $15 an hour for first time

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Activists appeal for a $15 minimum wage near the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The average pay for grocery store employees and restaurant workers went above $15 an hour for the first time, according to Labor Department Data reviewed by The Washington Post.

Nonmanagerial restaurant workers earned an average of $15.31 an hour in June, which is the most recent month with data available.

The average of $15.31 an hour is an increase of more than 10 percent over the $13.86 hourly wage workers were making before the pandemic.

In June, grocery store employees made an average of $15.04 an hour, which is up 7 percent from when the pandemic began.

Workers from other industries also saw a raise.

Workers in office supply stores, liquor stores, seafood markets, day cares and janitorial services saw their hourly wages pass $15 an hour, the Post reports.

People who care for the elderly or disabled also saw a pay increase.

Close to 80 percent of all US workers now make at least $15 an hour, according to the Post.

In 2014, the number was 60 percent.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter