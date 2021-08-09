Average grocery store, restaurant worker pay tops $15 an hour for first time

Activists appeal for a $15 minimum wage near the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The average pay for grocery store employees and restaurant workers went above $15 an hour for the first time, according to Labor Department Data reviewed by The Washington Post.

Nonmanagerial restaurant workers earned an average of $15.31 an hour in June, which is the most recent month with data available.

The average of $15.31 an hour is an increase of more than 10 percent over the $13.86 hourly wage workers were making before the pandemic.

In June, grocery store employees made an average of $15.04 an hour, which is up 7 percent from when the pandemic began.

Workers from other industries also saw a raise.

Workers in office supply stores, liquor stores, seafood markets, day cares and janitorial services saw their hourly wages pass $15 an hour, the Post reports.

People who care for the elderly or disabled also saw a pay increase.

Close to 80 percent of all US workers now make at least $15 an hour, according to the Post.

In 2014, the number was 60 percent.