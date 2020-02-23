Authorities searching for suspect in NC triple homicide

Authorities say four people were inside the home at the time of the shooting. Three people died at the scene and the fourth person survived.

CLARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities are looking for the man they say is accused of killing three people inside a Bladen County home early Sunday morning.Deputies were dispatched to 71 Tina Lane in Clarkton around 1:30 a.m. It was reported that a man identified as 36-year-old Taurean Reshaul Johnson entered the home, shot several people then left.

The deceased victims have been identified as Latrice Lacole Murchison, 30, Ronnie Lebert Kelly, 27 and Guy Lennon Barden Jr., 60. A 69-year-old woman survived.

Authorities believe all the victims lived at the home.

Johnson, who is from Clarkton, is facing charges of murder and attempted murder.

The homicide remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.