Auburn University lecturer who made anti-police social media post to act as researcher for university

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — An Auburn University lecturer who gained national attention and calls for his termination following an anti-police post on social media will now serve as a researcher for the university rather than a lecturer.

Jesse Goldberg, Ph.D., an incoming Auburn lecturer, made the post on Twitter in July. WRBL edited the Tweet to remove explicit profanity.

It reads:

“F*ck every single cop. Every single one. The only ethical choice for any cop to make at this point is to refuse to do their job and quit. The police do not protect people. They protect capital. They are instruments of violence on behalf of capital.”

The tweet has since been deleted, but a screenshot was shared by the Yellow Hammer News. In the tweet, Goldberg included a link to an American Civil Liberties Union post claiming a New York protestor was abducted. The NYPD says the protester had warrants and was arrested by officers, not in uniform, but in plainclothes.

On Friday Preston Sparks, Director of University Communications Services for Auburn, sent an email to WRBL News 3 saying that, “Auburn agreed to Dr. Goldberg’s request that his role transition to a research-focused assignment.”

Further details about Goldberg role at the university are not available.

WRBL News 3 has reached out to Goldberg for a comment but so far has not heard back from him.