Attorney: 5 Savannah police officers fired after in-custody death

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Multiple members of the Savannah Police Department (SPD) have been terminated in connection to an in-custody death in April, according to attorneys for the family of William Harvey.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Harvey died of suicide by hanging in an interrogation room at Savannah police headquarters.

The GBI says officers stepped out of the interview room and returned to find Harvey unconscious. Life-saving measures were attempted by SPD, according to the GBI, but Harvey did not survive.

William Harvey (photo provided)

After meeting with Savannah’s mayor and police chief Monday, Attorney Francys Johnson announced five SPD members were terminated and a sixth officer was suspended.

Johnson said the detective and supervisor involved in Harvey’s interrogation have been terminated, and the officers involved in securing the room have been fired or disciplined.

The attorney said officers who reportedly mocked Harvey’s death in a group text message have also been terminated.

“Today, as the city of Savannah tries to right this wrong, we acknowledge that they’ve done an important thing by first acknowledging their mistakes and doing something about it. If they continue to do this, this family will sooner rather than later have the justice that they deserve.”

In the months following Harvey’s death, family members have said the police department hasn’t been forthcoming with information. Attorneys say family members believe Harvey was not suicidal and would not have harmed himself.

“We will do our part to ensure that Mr. Harvey’s death is fully and thoroughly investigated,” said Johnson.