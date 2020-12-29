ATF: Potentially live grenade was sold at NC antique mall

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (AP) — The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is looking for a hand grenade that was sold a North Carolina antique mall.

The Charlotte Observer reported Monday that the device may actually be live and ready to explode.

The agency said that the grenade was purchased June 13 from the Fancy Flea Antique Mall in Ocean Isle Beach.

Workers had thought they sold something that was little more than a harmless paperweight.

The ATF wants the public’s help in locating the grenade and the person who bought it.

It wouldn’t be the first time a potentially harmful grenade was sold.

A live grenade was found last year at a thrift store in Durham inside a dresser that someone had donated.