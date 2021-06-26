4 dead, 1 in critical condition after hot air balloon crash in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are responding to a fatal hot air balloon crash that happened just after 7:00 a.m. Saturday morning in the area of Central and Unser.

Four people died in the crash, and one person is in critical condition.

The balloon hit power lines, and PNM officials have confirmed over 13,000 customers are without power.

Officials say it happened just west of the CVS Pharmacy at 7900 Central Ave.

Central and Unser are currently blocked off. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.