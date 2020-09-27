At least 7 arrested when hundreds of protesters march through Graham, police say

GRAHAM, N.C. — At least seven people were arrested Saturday when a group of around 200 protesters marched through Graham, according to the Graham Police Department.

On Saturday, a group organized a demonstration called “March on Graham.”

The GPD contacted the organizers on Wednesday once we were made aware of the event.

Officers said they made preparations to ensure the event could be held safely.

The crowd was estimated at 200.

Earlier in the evening, the group marched down Main Street calling for justice and for Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson to step down.

Once the group made its way into Court Square, at least seven arrests were made.

Officers with the GPD made two arrests.

At the time of the release, details surrounding those arrests are unavailable.

The other arrests were made by another department.

More information will be released when available.