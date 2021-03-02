At least 15 dead after crash involving SUV, tractor-trailer 15 miles from US-Mexico border

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. — At least 15 people are dead after a crash near the U.S.-Mexico border, according to ABC.

At about 6:20 a.m., crews responded to a crash on Highway 115 at Norrish Road in Imperial County, about 15 miles from the border.

Troopers say a vehicle driving west on Norrish Road crossed into the path of a tractor-trailer hauling gravel.

ABC reports that hospital officials believe 27 people were in the SUV.

At least 14 people died at the scene and a 15th died at the hospital. Several others were injured.