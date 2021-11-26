At least 1 person shot at Durham’s Southpoint Mall which is on lockdown, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham’s Southpointe Mall is currently closed until further notice after officials said at least one person was shot in the mall Friday afternoon.

There were reports of people running out of the mall starting around 3:45 p.m. Friday. There is also a heavy police presence at the mall.

Durham councilmember Mark-Anthony Middleton told CBS 17 that at least one person was wounded by gunfire. He also said that the mall was on lockdown.

Middleton said that he spoke with Durham police chief Patrice Andrews, who told him there is currently no information about a possible suspect.

Middleton said that the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the Durham County Sheriff’s Office are helping with patrols outside the mall.

April Raphiou told CBS 17 she was approaching the mall to go shopping Friday afternoon when she saw dozens of people running out of the mall into the parking area. Video captured by Raphiou showed the scene outside the Nordstrom store.

The mall was evacuated last month when there were also reports of gunfire. Eventually, police said that incident on Oct. 24 did not involve gunfire, but instead, chaos ensued when a loud noise was heard.

Police said there were several minor injuries as people evacuated in a frenzy during the incident last month.

The Streets of Southpoint mall, is located at the Interstate 40/Fayetteville Road interchange.

In Friday’s shooting, there was no word about the severity of injuries regarding the person who was shot.