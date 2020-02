Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — At least one person is dead after a crash on N.C. 66 south in Forsyth County, according to Highway Patrol.

The N.C. Department of Transportation reports the incident began at about 5:11 a.m. near Interstate 74 and Kernersville.

The southbound lanes are closed.

Troopers says the crash killed at least one person. Only one vehicle was involved.