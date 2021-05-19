14-year-old, 5-year-old killed in crash on I-77 in Yadkin County

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two children were killed in a crash in Yadkin County on Wednesday, according to State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on Interstate 77 North near U.S. 421 around 12:30 p.m.

The crash involved a car with a mother and three children inside and a tractor-trailer.

Troopers said a 14-year-old and a 5-year-old were killed in the crash.

There is no word on the conditions of the mother, the third child or the tractor-trailer driver.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

The northbound lanes of I-77 were closed for multiple hours but have since reopened.

