1 person killed in crash involving tractor-trailer on I-73 in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 73 northbound in Randolph County, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 1:10 p.m. Friday, troopers responded to the crash near U.S. 220 Business and the Guilford County/Randolph County line.

Highway Patrol reports a tractor-trailer and a passenger car collided. It is unclear what caused the collision.

The crash prompted crews to close the northbound lanes of the highway at Exit 86 for U.S. 220 Business.

Drivers are asked to use Exit 86 to U.S. 220 and make a left turn onto Randleman Road. Continue on Randleman Road and turn left onto N.C. 62 to get back onto I-73 north.

NCDOT reports the scene is expected to clear by 5:21 p.m.