At least 1 dead, several injured in Isaias’ aftermath, North Carolina governor says

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper said at least one person is dead and several others injured Tuesday morning in the aftermath of Hurricane Isaias.

During an interview on Good Morning America, Cooper said several tornadoes spun off of Isaias as it moved through the state.

Cooper said a tornado hit a trailer park in Bertie County when he mentioned the fatality and injuries.

Bertie County officials are urging the public to exercise caution if they are near the Morning Road area of Windsor.

“We are asking that our community allow us time to gather and properly verify more information from the various law enforcement agencies and first responders still working to secure the area,” county officials said.

Isaias made landfall on Ocean Isle Beach at 11:10 p.m. Monday as a Category 1 hurricane.

It quickly moved north through the state, leaving more than 350,000 customers without power.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

Latest Weather News

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter