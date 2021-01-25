At least 1 dead after crash involving tractor-trailer on I-73 in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — At least one person is dead after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 73 northbound, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 1:56 a.m., troopers responded to a crash on I-73 northbound, near N.C. 150, in Guilford County.

According to N.C. Department of Transportation, the road was closed near Exit 117 for N.C. 150. All lanes have since reopened.

Troopers say the crash involved a tractor-trailer and a car.

Highway Patrol has confirmed that at least one person has died but did not provide any additional details.