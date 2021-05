GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash on N.C. 62 in Guilford County left at least one person dead, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 11:56 p.m. Tuesday night, troopers responded to the crash on the 1500 block of N.C. 62 east, near Monnett Road and southeast of Pleasant Garden.

The crash involved a moped and a Toyota SUV.