At first, Forsyth County deputies thought a 22-year-old died by suicide. Now, they’ve ruled his death a homicide.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A shooting death, which at first appeared to be self-inflicted, has been deemed a homicide, and now the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to track down the suspect.

At about 8:17 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a shooting at Woodbriar Path Apartments.

At the scene, investigators found 22-year-old Keaton Michael Goins, of Rural Hall, unresponsive inside a home.

EMS came to the scene and declared him dead.

Thursday night, the sheriff’s office told FOX8 that the gunshot appeared to be most likely self-inflicted.

By Friday morning, however, investigators were investigating the case as a homicide.

The sheriff’s office says evidence suggests the shooting was not random.

Deputies are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office directly at (336)

727-211. You can also anonymously text information, photos and video via Text-A-Tip at (336) 920-8477, or anonymously call Crimestoppers at (336) 727-2800 for English or (336) 728-3904 for Spanish.